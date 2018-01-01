Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

Ensemble

Strong and Intense

Giuseppe Verdi's 'Attila',
opening La Scala's 2018-19 season,
enthralls GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

La Scala's musical director Riccardo Chailly chose Verdi's Attila as the opening opera for the 2018-2019 season on 7 December, the date when Milan celebrates its patron, Saint Ambrose. This is always a major event in Italian musical and social life. The Head of State was in the central box and the political, cultural, financial and business life crowded the theatre...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 9 December 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

ATTILA

GIUSEPPE VERDI

LA SCALA

ITALY

RICCARDO CHAILLY

FRANCESCO MARIA PIAVE

WARSAW

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Christmas Oratorio >>

 

Music and Vision - read us daily on the net

 

 

 