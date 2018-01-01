Strong and Intense

Giuseppe Verdi's 'Attila',

opening La Scala's 2018-19 season,

enthralls GIUSEPPE PENNISI

La Scala's musical director Riccardo Chailly chose Verdi's Attila as the opening opera for the 2018-2019 season on 7 December, the date when Milan celebrates its patron, Saint Ambrose. This is always a major event in Italian musical and social life. The Head of State was in the central box and the political, cultural, financial and business life crowded the theatre...