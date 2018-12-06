Properly Exultant

Bach's 'Christmas Oratorio' in Derby Cathedral,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

J S Bach's Christmas Oratorio is still, even now, unfairly overshadowed by his two great Passion settings on the one hand, and Handel's Messiah on the other. So this performance by Derby Bach Choir and conductor Richard Roddis was a timely reminder of what a delightful work it is — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 24 November 2018.

On this occasion we heard Parts 1, 2, 3 and 6, sung in German...