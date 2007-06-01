

Beautifully Realized Richard Harwood's

EMI debut -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'Harwood never once strives for effect ...'

Britain stands proud in its contribution to the ranks of master cellists — indeed artists such as Alexander Baillie, the young John Barbirolli, Robert Cohen, Colin Hampton, Beatrice Harrison, Steven Isserlis, Julian Lloyd Webber, Natalie Clein, William Pleeth, Jacqueline du Pré and Raphael Wallfisch, spring readily to mind.

On the evidence of this debut disc Richard Harwood (born 1979) is undoubtedly a welcome and worthy addition to that pantheon. And EMI are to be congratulated on this series. For more than a decade, with numbing insistence, the recording giant has been re-presenting, repackaging, and reissuing back catalogue, ie: Great Recordings, Great Artists, Encore, Classics for Pleasure, Double fforte and so on...