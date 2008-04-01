Music and Vision homepage Classical Music Programme Notes for concerts and recordings, by Malcolm Miller

CD Spotlight

Episodic Nature

Music by
Roger Rudenstein -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... clearly committed music-making by all those involved.'

 Roger Rudenstein: State of the Union. © 2007 MMC Recordings

American composer Roger Rudenstein's CD sleeve note tells us his cat's names are Marshmallow and Huckleberry and his wife's Marilyn; information most composers skip in favour of something more relevant to the subject.

His website www.operaguy... lists three operas — Faustus, itself in three parts, has black holes, smart bombs and Amazonian women...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 22 December 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

ROGER RUDENSTEIN: STATE OF THE UNION

MMC RECORDINGS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Cantique de Noël >>

 

Jenna Orkin: Writer Wannabe Seeks Brush With Death - From the heights of greatness (the Juilliard School; musicians Rosalyn Tureck and Nadia Boulanger) via way-ward paths to the depths of wickedness these reminiscences will entertain and enlighten.

 

 

 