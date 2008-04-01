

Episodic Nature Music by

Roger Rudenstein -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... clearly committed music-making by all those involved.'

American composer Roger Rudenstein's CD sleeve note tells us his cat's names are Marshmallow and Huckleberry and his wife's Marilyn; information most composers skip in favour of something more relevant to the subject.

His website www.operaguy... lists three operas — Faustus, itself in three parts, has black holes, smart bombs and Amazonian women...