

A Unique Snapshot French music for Christmas,

sung in Oxford

by a Cambridge choir -

heard by

KEITH BRAMICH '... Christmas music, much of it well-known in Britain, sung in French in various original and unusual versions ...'

Gonville and Caius College is fourth oldest Cambridge college, founded in 1348, but it's music dates back to the end of the nineteenth century when Charles Wood became organist there. Geoffrey Webber became director of music in 1989 and has improved the college choir considerably during his nearly thirty years at the college. More recently, the choir has made a series of recordings for Delphian, of which Cantique de Noël — French Music for Christmas from Berlioz to Debussy is the latest...