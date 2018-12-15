Music and Vision homepage Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

A Unique Snapshot

French music for Christmas,
sung in Oxford
by a Cambridge choir -
heard by
KEITH BRAMICH

'... Christmas music, much of it well-known in Britain, sung in French in various original and unusual versions ...'

 Cantique de Noël - French Music for Christmas from Berlioz to Debussy. © 2018 Delphian Records Ltd

Gonville and Caius College is fourth oldest Cambridge college, founded in 1348, but it's music dates back to the end of the nineteenth century when Charles Wood became organist there. Geoffrey Webber became director of music in 1989 and has improved the college choir considerably during his nearly thirty years at the college. More recently, the choir has made a series of recordings for Delphian, of which Cantique de Noël — French Music for Christmas from Berlioz to Debussy is the latest...

Copyright © 15 December 2018 Keith Bramich,
Worcestershire UK
Worcestershire UK

