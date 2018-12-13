

Highly Unusual Music by

Toivo Tulev -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'The highlight of this recording is undoubtedly the 2013 Magnificat in which Tulev courageously departs from the text's traditional solemn setting and creates a sound world of immense originality by means of stratospherically high string writing and wild percussion solos.'

Toivo Tulev (born 1958), maybe Estonia's greatest living composer, has this to say about music: 'For me, music has to do less immediately with its aesthetic contents, but with the truth, the road and the life.' Indeed the composer is able to take the listener on a journey that is unparalleled in his native country and uncrossed in contemporary musical styles. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Tulev's music can be experienced on a special emotional almost sensual plain, mingled with the intellectual aspect of the human spirit...