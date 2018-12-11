|
New and Unusual
Winter and Christmas
music from Papagena -
enjoyed by
KEITH BRAMICH
'Everything sounds fresh ...'
The Darkest Midnight — Songs of Winter and Christmas is a very slick CD from UK-based vocal group Papagena, which consists of five female singers — three sopranos and two altos. Two of them — Sarah Tenant-Flowers and Suzzie Vango — are in charge. Judging by co-director Suzzie Vango's career highlights web page, Papagena was founded in about 2016...
Copyright © 11 December 2018
Keith Bramich,
Worcestershire UK