New and Unusual

KEITH BRAMICH

The Darkest Midnight — Songs of Winter and Christmas is a very slick CD from UK-based vocal group Papagena, which consists of five female singers — three sopranos and two altos. Two of them — Sarah Tenant-Flowers and Suzzie Vango — are in charge. Judging by co-director Suzzie Vango's career highlights web page, Papagena was founded in about 2016...