Music and Vision homepage Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

CD Spotlight

In the Loft

The Chicago music
scene in 2007 -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'With chamber music writing of this calibre American audiences can rest assured; their future is in more than capable hands.'

 Composers in the Loft - Ricardo Lorenz, Carter Pann, Pierre Jalbert, Stacy Garrop, Vivian Fung. © 2007 Cedille Records

How is 'classical' composition faring in and around Chicago these days? As regards chamber music, here's your answer. Composers in the Loft features works by five living American composers age 33 to 47. Each title is performed by a different instrumental configuration; viz — a piano solo, cello and piano duo, piano trio, string quartet and clarinet quintet...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 8 December 2018 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

COMPOSERS IN THE LOFT

CEDILLE RECORDS

CHICAGO

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

CHAMBER MUSIC

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Yevgeny Sudbin >>

 

Jenna Orkin: Writer Wannabe Seeks Brush With Death - From the heights of greatness (the Juilliard School; musicians Rosalyn Tureck and Nadia Boulanger) via way-ward paths to the depths of wickedness these reminiscences will entertain and enlighten.

 

 

 