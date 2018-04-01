Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision - Let us know what you think ... write to the Editor

CD Spotlight

Technical Mastery

Yevgeny Sudbin
plays Rachmaninov -
heard by
LUCAS BALL

'... most of the time, what Sudbin does with these fiendishly difficult works is hard to criticise.'

 Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos 2 and 3 - Yevgeny Sudbin / BBC Symphony Orchestra / Sakari Oramo. © 2017 BBC, BIS Records AB

Throughout this rendition of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 3 in D minor there is great phrasing and a sense of direction in the melodic line, made all the more poignant by delicacy, hairpins, and exciting build-ups to heartfelt moments. Yevgeny Sudbin does, of course, have technical mastery in florid passages, as well as a remarkable ability to deliver delicate passages with precision.

There is always a sense of 'arrival' whenever the cyclic theme occurs even if we the listeners may get taken elsewhere (key-wise and emotionally) in subsequent passages.I personally prefer Rachmaninov's original rather than this 'ossia version' because of its brilliant light-hearted quality...

Copyright © 2 December 2018 Lucas Ball,
Worcestershire UK

