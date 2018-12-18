Vienna at Santa Cecilia

Manfred Honeck conducts, and

GIUSEPPE PENNISI was in the audience

Under new and imaginative management, the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia has not programmed a Christmas Concert this year. Rather, there are a few non-subscription concerts in collaboration with the Russian Federation and Japan, and two subscription concerts, each for three performances, entrusted to one of the world's leading conductors, Manfred Honeck. He is Austrian, and professionally he grew up in Vienna. Thus, the two concerts focus on Austro-Hungarian, mostly Viennese, music...