Not Quite Christmas

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Derby Concert Orchestra

'Not Quite Christmas' was the title Derby Concert Orchestra gave this year's seasonal extravaganza — well, it was a little early for the full-on tinsel and glitter treatment (whatever the shops claim), but it was still an enjoyable winter warmer — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 1 December 2018.

It started with a nod to the Bernstein centenary. By not pitching helter-skelter into the overture to Candide, assistant conductor Ed Temple allowed more of its sheer impudence to come through...