Zesty Singing

Edward Turner conducts

Handel's 'Messiah' at Derby Cathedral,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

Pending the arrival of Derby Cathedral's recently-appointed new Director of Music, it was Acting Director Edward Turner who conducted the Cathedral Choir's biennial performance of Handel's Messiah on this occasion — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 8 December 2018.

It was well up to the usual standard, with some zesty singing all round. An opening Sinfony that began rather on the slow side made for a somewhat low-key start, but 'And the glory of the Lord' saw the trebles reaching high notes confidently, while 'O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion' had plenty of dancing energy...