Zesty Singing
Edward Turner conducts
Handel's 'Messiah' at Derby Cathedral,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER
Pending the arrival of Derby Cathedral's recently-appointed new Director of Music, it was Acting Director Edward Turner who conducted the Cathedral Choir's biennial performance of Handel's Messiah on this occasion — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 8 December 2018.
It was well up to the usual standard, with some zesty singing all round. An opening Sinfony that began rather on the slow side made for a somewhat low-key start, but 'And the glory of the Lord' saw the trebles reaching high notes confidently, while 'O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion' had plenty of dancing energy...
Copyright © 20 December 2018
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK