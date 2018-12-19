|
Collective Flair
Haydn, Bartók and Dvorák
from the Zelkova Quartet
impress MIKE WHEELER
The Zelkova Quartet, making its third visit to Derby Chamber Music, once again impressed with the players' taut ensemble, expressive command and sheer vitality — Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 7 December 2018.
It was a programme of quiet, unassuming openings, in their different ways. One of Haydn's more sombre quartets, Op 64 No 2, in B minor, starts with a typical twist: a brief unaccompanied first violin solo obviously in D major — until, that is, the rest of the quartet enters to upend our assumptions...
