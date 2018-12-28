Bouncy Vitality

The Sitwell Singers' Christmas concert,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Two years ago the Sitwell Singers and conductor Malcolm Goldring launched their Christmas concert with a hair-raisingly vibrant account of James MacMillan's O Radiant Dawn. This year they did it again, only this time from the back of the church, with just as much impact, if not more — St John's Church, Derby, UK, 18 December 2018.

After Goldring's own arrangement of 'Away in a Manger', with some adroitly-navigated harmonic shifts, the choir played the evening's wild card early...