Skills and Elegance

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma's
new production of 'Swan Lake'
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

In Italy, for the Holiday Season, Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake is nearly as staple as panettone and, especially in Rome, as cotechino — a particular type of sausage — and lentils. Normally, in this period, in the Italian capital, there are three or four theatres offering Tchaikovsky's ballets, mostly Swan Lake and The Nutcracker. Some are local companies, some Eastern European (including Russian) groups on tour...

Copyright © 31 December 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

