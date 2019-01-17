Music and Vision homepage Wild Camel Protection Foundation - Patron: Dr Jane Goodall CBE

 

GEORGE FLYNN IN CHICAGO

-------------------------------

ESDRAS MUGATIK looks forward to
a concert on 27 January 2019

 

This month marks the eighty-second birthday of the great American composer George Flynn. A longtime professor at De Paul University now retired, Dr Flynn has continued to arrange and participate in an annual contemporary music concert and birthday celebration. This year it will be held on 27 January 2019 at The Green Mill and will include new music by a very large collection of composers.

Dr Flynn writes:

I started the Sunday afternoon Green Mill concerts around 1988 as an invitation to composers, improvisors and performers to mount their efforts in a congenial and non-judgemental atmosphere...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 17 January 2019 Esdras Mugatik,
Cardiff, Illinois, USA

-------

GEORGE FLYNN

CHICAGO

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

