GEORGE FLYNN IN CHICAGO



27 January 2019

This month marks the eighty-second birthday of the great American composer George Flynn. A longtime professor at De Paul University now retired, Dr Flynn has continued to arrange and participate in an annual contemporary music concert and birthday celebration. This year it will be held on 27 January 2019 at The Green Mill and will include new music by a very large collection of composers.

Dr Flynn writes:

I started the Sunday afternoon Green Mill concerts around 1988 as an invitation to composers, improvisors and performers to mount their efforts in a congenial and non-judgemental atmosphere...