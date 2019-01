The Beauty of Italy Captured in Sound

Arabella Teniswood-Harvey

plays piano music from Italy,

impressing RICHARD MESZTO

The boot of Italy is home to more wonders, more splendours and more variegated history than whole continents. (I exaggerate, of course.) Perhaps it is a quixotic quest to seek to capture Italy at all. Like the Greek virgin huntress Atalanta, she always flies away...