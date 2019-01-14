

A Deep Understanding John McCabe's 'lost'

Australian recording -

commended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The music is unfamiliar, but interesting, full of surprises and variety, and the fine piano playing is insightful and committed.'

The story behind how this CD came to be is quite fascinating, and is told in the accompanying programme notes. Needless to say, these treasures, recorded in 1985, could have easily been lost were it not for one of the composers on the CD, Wendy Hiscocks, and the pianist's wife, Monica McCabe.

I was initially familiar with John McCabe as a pianist, before I knew of him as a composer, especially for his landmark recording in the 1970s of the Haydn Piano Sonatas. Very few people were playing these at this time, and McCabe's recording raised a lot of interest...