Lots of Tinsel

Derby Concert Orchestra's Christmas concert,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

You don't usually expect to find the first movement of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony in the middle of a Christmas concert, but there it was, bringing its own kind of gravitas to Derby Concert Orchestra's annual shindig (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 3 December 2016). A strange choice, yes, but on its own terms it was a good, taut reading.

Otherwise, it was business as usual, with lots of tinsel, both aural and visual, on display, alongside less obviously seasonal, but still fun, items...