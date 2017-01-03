Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Vagaries of Love

Baroque music from Dominique
Labelle and Musica Pacifica -
stimulates
GERALD FENECH

'A beautiful issue that is as heartwarming as it is stimulating.'

 René de Boisdeffre: Works for Violin and Piano 1. © 2016 Jan A Jarnicki and Acte Préalable

As one may surmise from the title, Mi Palpita il Cor, all the pieces on this programme deal with the theme of love in all its various aspects — a subject very close to the heart for Baroque composers. The 'vagaries of love' offered wonderful opportunities for composers to display the highly expressive gestural language they developed in parallel with contemporary poets and painters to express powerful feelings. Indeed, rhythms, harmonic structures and inventive melodic figures projected moods and their manifestations, such as sighs, laughter and angry outbursts, in great detail, and although no words were sung in sonatas and concertos, this expressive approach was so widespread and so thoroughly comprehended that performers and listeners could find affinity with both genres, and hence similar emotional reactions would be drawn.

This recording also highlights another aspect of Baroque music: the intermingling of one distinct national style...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 3 January 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

MI PALPITA IL COR - BAROQUE PASSIONS

AGOSTINO STEFFANI

GIUSEPPE SAMMARTINI

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU

NAVONA RECORDS

BAROQUE MUSIC

ITALY

GERMANY

FRANCE

ENGLAND

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Cameron Roberts >>

 

 

 

 