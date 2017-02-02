

Well Worth Exploring Music by Marshall,

Bryars and Pärt -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... refreshing immediacy and striking originality ...'

Though Julian Marshall's proto-cantata Out of the Darkness (34'31m"), has top billing, Gavin Bryars' The Island Chapel (17'17") made a deeper, more immediate impression on me.

This recording is another world première — a new piece for mezzo-soprano, cello and keyboard. The Island Chapel was commissioned by the Tate Gallery St Ives in 1997, for performance in St Nicholas Chapel, St Ives.

With eclectic assurance Bryars has tackled Psalms of David, Medieval Lauds, a conceptual Sinking of the Titanic, the Lockerbie disaster and a tribute to author, literary/visual theorist and activist Susan Sontag/Rosenblatt (1933-2004)...