Great Stage Presence

LUCAS BALL reviews a production

that emphasises The Magic Flute's fun elements

The Magic Flute is essentially comic, and this wonderful Andrew Rawle-directed production has a remarkable knack at emphasising the comic elements in this piece.

Moments in the storyline that almost cry out for audience interaction appear in Tamino's character when he says: 'Was that for real?' and 'I will go to Pamina's rescue'...