|
Dynamic Performances
Vladimir Jurowski conducts Zemlinsky and Mahler,
appreciated by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
The National Academy of Santa Cecilia organized a two day symposium, 1884-1934 — The second Viennese School in Rome, 30-31 March 2017. Collaborating partners of the Academy were the Italian Musicology Society, the Roman Center on Jewish Culture, the University of Rome 'Tor Vergata', and the Austrian Institute of Culture. It was a very scholarly event which attracted musicologists from all over. It was an important event because Rome's audience is split into two broad groups: either highly conservative and fond of classical repertory up to the mid nineteenth century, or very innovative with a passion for the avant-garde...
Copyright © 4 April 2017
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy