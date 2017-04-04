Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Dynamic Performances

Vladimir Jurowski conducts Zemlinsky and Mahler,
appreciated by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

The National Academy of Santa Cecilia organized a two day symposium, 1884-1934 — The second Viennese School in Rome, 30-31 March 2017. Collaborating partners of the Academy were the Italian Musicology Society, the Roman Center on Jewish Culture, the University of Rome 'Tor Vergata', and the Austrian Institute of Culture. It was a very scholarly event which attracted musicologists from all over. It was an important event because Rome's audience is split into two broad groups: either highly conservative and fond of classical repertory up to the mid nineteenth century, or very innovative with a passion for the avant-garde...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 April 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

ACCADEMIA NAZIONALE DI SANTA CECILIA

VLADIMIR JUROWSKI

ALEXANDER ZEMLINSKY

GUSTAV MAHLER

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

ROME

ITALY

VIENNA

AUSTRIA

JEWISH MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        La Cenerentola >>

 

 

 

 