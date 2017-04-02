Fun and Games

Music and Vision homepage

 

MIKE WHEELER enjoys
Opera North's take on Rossini's 'La Cenerentola'

 

Part Two of Opera North's fairy-tale season, Rossini's take on the Cinderella story, La Cenerentola, has none of the usual panto trappings — no pumpkins, no mice, no midnight, no glass (or even fur) slipper — just the magic that comes from the characters' human interactions (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, UK, 23 March 2017).

The sisters Clorinda and Tisbe (not ugly, just mean and spiteful) start the opera squabbling over who can dance better, so director Aletta Collins, herself a trained dancer, picked up the idea and ran with it. During the overture, the young pupils at the Don Magnifico School of Dance put on a show for an audience of adoring mums (there's just one boy in the group, an amusing nod to Billy Elliott)...

Copyright © 2 April 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

