

Scrumptious Outbursts Orchestral music by

Jaromír Weinberger -

enjoyed by

RODERIC DUNNETT '... full of rich colours from the Berlin Orchestra under Albrecht's direction ...'

It is cruel when a single work's popularity more or less eclipses a composer's entire other output. Such was the case with the gloriously talented Czech musician Jaromír Weinberger. One opera, Schwanda the Bagpiper (Švanda Dudák, 1926), seen as his masterpiece, after a curious initial lack of interest took the world's opera houses by storm, clocking up thousands of performances at well over 150 venues on both sides of the Atlantic.

He composed it around the time he returned from a first sojourn in America, teaching at Cornell University and the Ithaca Conservatory, New York State...