Visions of Human Suffering

Lyric Verdi, and a great success,

but in some ways a 'Don Carlo' of losers

at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

In spite of continuing financial difficulties (as well as a comparatively low occupancy rate), the 2017 Maggio Musicale Fiorentino shows signs of improvement. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious in Italy: this is the eightieth festival. Its original mission was to rediscover forgotten masterpieces or to provide innovative productions of repertory operas, but over the course of the last thirty years, this mission appears to have been partly forgotten. Also, in nearby towns, circuits of other opera theatres have joined forces to provide higher quality productions at lower prices...