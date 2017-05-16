Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Visions of Human Suffering

Lyric Verdi, and a great success,
but in some ways a 'Don Carlo' of losers
at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

In spite of continuing financial difficulties (as well as a comparatively low occupancy rate), the 2017 Maggio Musicale Fiorentino shows signs of improvement. It is one of the oldest and most prestigious in Italy: this is the eightieth festival. Its original mission was to rediscover forgotten masterpieces or to provide innovative productions of repertory operas, but over the course of the last thirty years, this mission appears to have been partly forgotten. Also, in nearby towns, circuits of other opera theatres have joined forces to provide higher quality productions at lower prices...

The full article includes 6 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 May 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GIUSEPPE VERDI

DON CARLO

MAGGIO MUSICALE FIORENTINO

ZUBIN MEHTA

ERIC HALFVARSON

FLORENCE

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Kanneh-Masons >>

 

 

 

 