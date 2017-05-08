Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Authentic Performance

Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' in HD
from New York Metropolitan Opera,
enjoyed by MARIA NOCKIN

 

On 22 April 2017 the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Deborah Warner's detailed, elegant production of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin to movie houses around the world. This reporter saw the Wednesday Encore on 26 April. Paula Williams' staging gave us an introverted Tatiana who wanted to star in a real life romance novel. Williams' Onegin was a world-weary playboy who ridiculed Tatiana's innocence...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 8 May 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

EUGENE ONEGIN

ANNA NETREBKO

GARY HALVORSON

METROPOLITAN OPERA

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Mendelssohn's Elijah >>

 

 

 

 