Authentic Performance

Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' in HD

from New York Metropolitan Opera,

enjoyed by MARIA NOCKIN

On 22 April 2017 the Metropolitan Opera transmitted Deborah Warner's detailed, elegant production of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin to movie houses around the world. This reporter saw the Wednesday Encore on 26 April. Paula Williams' staging gave us an introverted Tatiana who wanted to star in a real life romance novel. Williams' Onegin was a world-weary playboy who ridiculed Tatiana's innocence...