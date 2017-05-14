High Ambitions

MICHAEL LANDES was at the

American Protégé Winners' recital

on 14 May 2017 in Carnegie Hall

On 14 May 2017, the American Protégé Awards brought together an eclectic mix of performers, most notably ranging in age, in Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall for their tenth 'International Piano and Strings Competition'. The youngest of the thirty-one featured musicians was the six-year-old Samantha Hung, who played a charming, short piece by William Gillock, to performers who held multiple higher degrees playing works by Shostakovich, Prokofiev, and Eugène Ysaÿe. This variation was also evidenced in the instruments that appeared on stage: the performance's name was proven incomplete, as oboes, flutes, and even a euphonium appeared onstage. Especially notable among these performers was Harin Bae, playing Kokopeli for solo flute by the night's only female composer, Katherine Hoover...