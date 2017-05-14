

A Superb Account Tchaikovsky for

violin and orchestra -

heard by GERALD FENECH 'The young and celebrated Korean virtuoso Moonkyung Lee is fast making a name for herself on both sides of the Atlantic, and these performances confirm all the wonderful reviews that are being written about her.'

This CD of three of Tchaikovsky's most expressive works for violin and orchestra is another reminder of the composer's fecundity in creating melodies that go straight to the heart, whether bitter or sweet. After the disastrous marriage to Antonina Milyukova that brought him to the verge of suicide, Tchaikovsky was able to again taste the happy side of life.

Finding himself in the natural beauty bordering Lake Geneva, he set about writing a Violin Concerto (1878) in the brightest of tonalities, D major, and the piece did not take long to compose. Sadly, three years had to pass before its premiere in Vienna in 1881, and even then it aroused more hostility than praise...