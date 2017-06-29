Music and Vision homepage

Quite Haunting

American orchestral music -
impresses
GEOFF PEARCE

'... impassioned and committed performances.'

 Randall Thompson: Symphony No 2. © 2017 Naxos Rights US Inc

This impressive disc caught my attention as I was familiar with Randall Thompson's vocal music but not his orchestral works. I also like a lot of Barber's music, but had not heard of Samuel Adams. So it was a good chance to broaden my musical horizons.

Randall Thompson's Second Symphony (1931) has been quite often performed, and there are some good recordings around (including a recording paired with the Third Symphony, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra)...

Copyright © 29 June 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

RANDALL THOMPSON: SYMPHONY NO 2

RANDALL THOMPSON

SAMUEL BARBER

SAMUEL ADAMS

NAXOS

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

