

Quite Haunting American orchestral music -

impresses

GEOFF PEARCE '... impassioned and committed performances.'

This impressive disc caught my attention as I was familiar with Randall Thompson's vocal music but not his orchestral works. I also like a lot of Barber's music, but had not heard of Samuel Adams. So it was a good chance to broaden my musical horizons.

Randall Thompson's Second Symphony (1931) has been quite often performed, and there are some good recordings around (including a recording paired with the Third Symphony, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra)...