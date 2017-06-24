

Superb Compositions Chamber sonatas by

Giovanni Stefano Carbonelli -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'Performances abound in real vitality, rhythmic verve and dramatic engagement, and Carbonelli's genius is allowed to shine in all its exuberance.'

For those interested in the music of eighteenth century London, it would be pertinent to point out the vital role played by Italian musicians, many of whom settled in the capital for good. Singers and instrumentalists had every reason to come to England and make a living there, as the appreciation of the British public was second to none where Italian composers and performers were concerned. But pride of place was given to violinists.

Giovanni Stefano Carbonelli (1694-1773) was one such composer...