Superb Compositions

Chamber sonatas by
Giovanni Stefano Carbonelli -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'Performances abound in real vitality, rhythmic verve and dramatic engagement, and Carbonelli's genius is allowed to shine in all its exuberance.'

 Giovanni Stefano Carbonelli: Sonate da Camera Nos 1-6. © 2017 Delphian Records Ltd

For those interested in the music of eighteenth century London, it would be pertinent to point out the vital role played by Italian musicians, many of whom settled in the capital for good. Singers and instrumentalists had every reason to come to England and make a living there, as the appreciation of the British public was second to none where Italian composers and performers were concerned. But pride of place was given to violinists.

Giovanni Stefano Carbonelli (1694-1773) was one such composer...

Copyright © 24 June 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

GIOVANNI STEFANO CARBONELLI: SONATE DA CAMERA NOS 1-6

JOHN STEPHEN CARBONELL

UNITED KINGDOM

DELPHIAN RECORDS LTD

CHAMBER MUSIC

