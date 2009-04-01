Music and Vision homepage

Playful Counterpoint

Telemann in the
French style -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

 Telemann in the French Style - The Hanoverian Ensemble. © 2008 Hanoverian Foundation

The distinguished musicians of the Hanoverian Ensemble display a characteristic eighteenth century affinity of expression that Telemann's urbane work requires. Each of the group's eight instrumentalists has an unerring capacity to second guess the interpretative responses of his/her colleagues.

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), a multi-instrumentalist, lived well into his eighties and wrote untiringly, leaving eight hundred credited works plus a further 2200+ compositions ascribed to him in the late twentieth century. A contemporary of Bach and Vivaldi, he travelled extensively throughout central Europe and counted Handel among his enduring friends...

Copyright © 14 June 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

