

Playful Counterpoint Telemann in the

French style -

heard by the late

The distinguished musicians of the Hanoverian Ensemble display a characteristic eighteenth century affinity of expression that Telemann's urbane work requires. Each of the group's eight instrumentalists has an unerring capacity to second guess the interpretative responses of his/her colleagues.

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), a multi-instrumentalist, lived well into his eighties and wrote untiringly, leaving eight hundred credited works plus a further 2200+ compositions ascribed to him in the late twentieth century. A contemporary of Bach and Vivaldi, he travelled extensively throughout central Europe and counted Handel among his enduring friends...