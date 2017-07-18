Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Renewed International Chigiana Prize

GIUSEPPE PENNISI was in Siena
for the Chigiana Award concert

 

Over the last two years, I have chronicled how, after a period of decline, one of the finest European musical institutions, Accademia Chigiana in Siena, is progressively starting a new life, under the guidance of its president, Professor Marcello Clarichi, and of its musical director Nicola Sani. (See 'A Long Musical Summer', 28 July 2015 and 'Old and New', 28 July 2016.) The Accademia Chigiana was founded by Count Luigi Luciano Saracini in 1932 with the purpose of developing advanced training in young musicians by the world's best conductors and instrumentalists. Its trainees were international, admitted via a competition, and from 1982 until 2010, the Chigiana was awarded to the best of them...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 18 July 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

ITALY

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

CELLO MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

SERGEI PROKOFIEV

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

MOMENTS MUSICAUX

ROBERT SCHUMANN

EDVARD GRIEG

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Albert Herring >>

 

 

 

 