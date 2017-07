Grippingly Staged

Verdi's 'Macbeth' at the Buxton Festival

impresses MIKE WHEELER

Last year's Buxton Festival headlined Leonore, the first version of Beethoven's Fidelio. This year it's Verdi's turn (Opera House, Buxton, UK, 7 July 2017). Macbeth was first staged in 1847, and revised in 1865 for a Paris production. The later version has become standard, but on this evidence the earlier is well worth re-examining...