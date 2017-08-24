A Baroque Fight for Love and Power

Handel's 'Ariodante' at Salzburg,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

At the 2017 Salzburg Summer Festival, the third offering on the theme of the fight for love and power is Georg Friedrich Händel's Ariodante. I saw and heard it on 22 August; during my stay in Salzburg, on 24 August I will complete the series with Alban Berg's Wozzeck.

Ariodante had its debut in London in 1734, a period when Baroque was phasing out in the musical and operatic world and with the age of the Enlightenment, Neoclassicism, and with it opera seria, was advancing. The production takes this point very seriously and makes it central to the whole work...