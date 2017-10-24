

Explosive Classics A Chandos orchestral

compilation -

enjoyed by

GERALD FENECH '... the programme is as explosive as one can hope for.'

From time to time certain labels tend to issue a compilation of pieces showcasing the variety of their catalogues as well as giving the opportunity to listeners to taste some of the juiciest items on the menu. This Chandos CD is just that, and indeed the programme is as explosive as one can hope for. Eighteen pieces from seventeen composers in the form of Stravinsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Verdi, Orff, Nielsen, Janáček, Bartók, Ginastera, Respighi, Lutosławski, Mussorgsky, Wagner, Grieg, Holst, Copland and Khachaturian...