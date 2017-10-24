Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Explosive Classics

A Chandos orchestral
compilation -
enjoyed by
GERALD FENECH

'... the programme is as explosive as one can hope for.'

 Explosive Classics. © 2017 Chandos Records Ltd

From time to time certain labels tend to issue a compilation of pieces showcasing the variety of their catalogues as well as giving the opportunity to listeners to taste some of the juiciest items on the menu. This Chandos CD is just that, and indeed the programme is as explosive as one can hope for. Eighteen pieces from seventeen composers in the form of Stravinsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Verdi, Orff, Nielsen, Janáček, Bartók, Ginastera, Respighi, Lutosławski, Mussorgsky, Wagner, Grieg, Holst, Copland and Khachaturian...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 24 October 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

EXPLOSIVE CLASSICS

CHANDOS RECORDS

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

IGOR STRAVINSKY

SERGEI PROKOFIEV

ROMEO AND JULIET

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

GIUSEPPE VERDI

CARL ORFF

CARL NIELSEN

LEOS JANACEK

BELA BARTOK

ALBERTO GINASTERA

OTTORINO RESPIGHI

MODEST MUSORGSKY

MAURICE RAVEL

RICHARD WAGNER

EDVARD GRIEG

GUSTAV HOLST

AARON COPLAND

ARAM KHACHATURIAN

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Enrique Graf >>

 

 

 

 