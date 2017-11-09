A Unified Whole

Mark Bebbington joins the

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Barry Wordsworth

for John Ireland's Piano Concerto,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

John Ireland's Piano Concerto is a frustrating piece in some ways. It is full of lovely moments, but it seems unable to decide whether it wants to be soaking up the atmosphere of London's West-End night-life or of some prehistoric monument on the South Downs, and the end result never quite manages to hang together.

It got committed advocacy, all the same, from Mark Bebbington, whose affectionate moulding of the solo part was fully supported by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Barry Wordsworth (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, 27 October 2017)...