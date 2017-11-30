|
Early Opera in the English Provinces
RODERIC DUNNETT applauds
some of this year's successes
and glances ahead to 2018
Sixty years ago, Handel's operas were scarcely staged in the UK, let alone his sacred oratorios. Mozart was different. By 1937 the new Glyndebourne, launched in 1934, was presenting as many as five Mozart stageworks, including the first professional production of Idomeneo, in a season (in 1956, six). Gluck's Alceste took Glyndebourne a step forward in 1953...
Roderic Dunnett,
Coventry UK