Early Opera in the English Provinces

RODERIC DUNNETT applauds

some of this year's successes

and glances ahead to 2018

Sixty years ago, Handel's operas were scarcely staged in the UK, let alone his sacred oratorios. Mozart was different. By 1937 the new Glyndebourne, launched in 1934, was presenting as many as five Mozart stageworks, including the first professional production of Idomeneo, in a season (in 1956, six). Gluck's Alceste took Glyndebourne a step forward in 1953...