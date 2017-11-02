A Mini 'Magic Flute'

GIUSEPPE PENNISI attends one of

Stefano Belisari's last performances

as Elio e le Storie Tese, in one of

Mozart's most mysterious and ambiguous operas

A mini Magic Flute is travelling to several Italian towns. It may be more appropriate to call it a bikini Magic Flute because the total duration is forty minutes, the singers only two and the orchestra is a German quartet (Ensemble Berlin). I saw and heard it on 24 October 2017 as part of the annual program of Istituzione Universitaria dei Concerti (IUC) of the Università 'La Sapienza'...