

A Powerful Experience Symphonies by

László Lajtha -

welcolmed by

GEOFF PEARCE '... the performance and recording are truly first rate.'

László Lajtha (1892-1963) is a composer I was not familiar with until I reviewed an early disc of the fifth and sixth symphonies earlier this year, yet he is often described as Hungary's greatest symphonist. Listening to this recording by the excellent Pécs Symphony Orchestra under the assured direction of Nicolás Pasquet, I can attest that the title is well deserved. Even though I would not place him quite in the same league as Bartók or Kodály, here is a very fine composer who deserves to be much better known. These two works, from 1959 and 1961, are his final two symphonies...