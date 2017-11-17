Music and Vision homepage

Immaculately Crazy

Red Priest's
'Baroque Bohemians' -
impresses
ALICE McVEIGH

'... extreme alternations of mood, from manic charges to bucolic brusqueness, with serious offbeat percussive work ... and general anarchy ...'

 Red Priest - The Baroque Bohemians - Gypsy Fever from Campfire to Court. © 2017 Red Priest Recordings

I'm a terrific fan of Red Priest, who put the 'mad' into the 'mad baroque' — but with such style and inventiveness as to almost kick-start a new art-form. Piers Adams' brilliance never flags: Angela East's glorious energy never dips — disclaimer here: the best principal I ever had was A East, end of story. David Wright is perhaps less extroverted but every centimetre as talented, while Adam Summerhayes' lunatic arrangements will bring both quiet smiles and manic grins to every music-lover — loved the subversive insertion of the 'Blackadder' theme!

Having said all that, this really is a tipsily crazy CD...

Copyright © 17 November 2017 Alice McVeigh,
Kent UK

