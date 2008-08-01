

Richly Nourished Hebrew music from

violinist Maurice Sklar -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'Sklar's inspirational concert is faithful from start to finish.'

Violinist Maurice Sklar is one of a kind — a man of faith, immaculately groomed Christian Zionist, active minister/virtuoso, recording artist and pupil of the Curtis Institute's Felix Galimir and Juilliard's legendary pedagogues, Ivan Galamian and Dorothy DeLay.

As a performer he has an opulent, richly nourished tone, sure intonation, and impressive technique though every once in a while he appears to remain a little to the south of outright brilliance, and now and then pianissimos are in short supply.

Legendary violinists who have influenced Sklar include David Oistrakh, Isaac Stern, Itzhac Perlman and Fredell Lack while others to make a deep impression have been Christian authors, televangelists and ministry founders — among them Oral Roberts, Benny Hinn, Billy Graham, Kenneth Copeland and Charles Stanley.

Among the best-known items in this heartfelt recital are Ravel's Kaddisch, Achron's Hebrew Lullaby's (edited by Heifetz), Max Bruch's Kol Nidre, Ernest Bloch's Baal Shem Suit and Dinicu's effervescent Hora Staccato...