Deftly Navigated

Jeffrey Reid Baker, Tchaikovsky, Debussy,

Bizet and Rachmaninov from the Cann Twins

at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

The last Sunday morning piano recital of the year at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall brought a return visit from duo The Cann Twins, Claire and Antoinette. (Nottingham, UK, 3 December 2017.)

When they were here two years ago they included a couple of pieces from New York composer Jeffrey Reid Baker's A Composer's Christmas, in which various composers are imagined re-creating well-known carols in their own image...