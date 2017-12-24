Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Deftly Navigated

Jeffrey Reid Baker, Tchaikovsky, Debussy,
Bizet and Rachmaninov from the Cann Twins
at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

The last Sunday morning piano recital of the year at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall brought a return visit from duo The Cann Twins, Claire and Antoinette. (Nottingham, UK, 3 December 2017.)

When they were here two years ago they included a couple of pieces from New York composer Jeffrey Reid Baker's A Composer's Christmas, in which various composers are imagined re-creating well-known carols in their own image...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 24 December 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

CLAUDE DEBUSSY

GEORGES BIZET

PIANO MUSIC

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

CHRISTMAS

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Oliver Wass >>

 

 

 

 