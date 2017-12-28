Glorious New Directions

RODERIC DUNNETT looks ahead to 2018

and celebrates more of the best

English provincial opera from 2017,

at Garsington, Longborough and Winslow Hall

From its launch in 1989 till this very season, Garsington Opera has refused to stand still: it is constantly branching out and innovating.

More so now than ever. This year it mounted four main productions, as well as another sparkling community opera, Silver Birch. This is the latest in an invigorating series, with music by Roxanna Panufnik and a catchy, delightfully conceived text by Jessica Duchen...