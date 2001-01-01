Familiar and Unfamiliar

The Sitwell Singers' Christmas concert,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

The Derby-based Sitwell Singers came up with their usual Christmas concert mixture of familiar and unfamiliar this year. Opening with Palestrina's motet Hodie Christus Natus Est, they brought out the expressive contrasts well, though there seemed to be the occasional moment of uncertainty.

They were back on form, though, for the rest of the evening, giving a sympathetic reading of BC:AD, David Bednall's setting of the haunting poem of that name by U A Fanthorpe, with the final cadence effectively left suspended...