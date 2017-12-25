Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Rendered in Masterly Fashion

An anthology of twentieth century music
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

On 22 December 2017 I listened to a very interesting concert at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma — a break in the inevitable Christmas and New Year fare such as the always present Nutcracker. The concert was a well thought out anthology of twentieth century music with three different compositions in the first part and a short opera (or rather a lyric tragedy) after the interval. In the pit was Maxime Pascal, a young conductor who graduated from the Salzburg Competition, and whom we recently appreciated at La Scala in Salvatore Sciarrino's latest opera — The Triumph of Music, 19 November 2017. There was also a star in the second part of the concert: Anna Caterina Antonacci...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 25 December 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

TEATRO DELL'OPERA

ZOLTAN KODALY

THOMAS ADES

LUCIANO BERIO

FRANZ SCHUBERT

FRANCIS POULENC

ROME

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Handel's Messiah >>

 

 

 

 