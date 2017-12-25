|
Rendered in Masterly Fashion
An anthology of twentieth century music
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI
On 22 December 2017 I listened to a very interesting concert at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma — a break in the inevitable Christmas and New Year fare such as the always present Nutcracker. The concert was a well thought out anthology of twentieth century music with three different compositions in the first part and a short opera (or rather a lyric tragedy) after the interval. In the pit was Maxime Pascal, a young conductor who graduated from the Salzburg Competition, and whom we recently appreciated at La Scala in Salvatore Sciarrino's latest opera — The Triumph of Music, 19 November 2017. There was also a star in the second part of the concert: Anna Caterina Antonacci...
