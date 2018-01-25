Music and Vision homepage

A Fine Achievement

Symphonies by
Carl Friedrich Abel -
delight
RODERIC DUNNETT

'... Schneider manages to bring out the character of each of these individual pieces without overstating at any point.'

 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphonies Op 7. La Stagione Frankfurt / Michael Schneider. © 2017 Deutschlandradio

CPO 777 993-2 is a magnificent disc, typical of the kind of pioneering repertoire for which the German CPO label is to be congratulated and admired.

CPO's discoveries are invariably a revelation, bringing composers and their music from the Baroque, Classical and indeed Romantic eras back to prominence, awarding them the honour they deserve.

The playing on this desirable recording, conducted by flautist and virtuoso recorder player Michael Schneider, by his astoundingly proficient period band La Stagione Frankfurt — thirty years old this year — is highly impressive, on every possible ground.

Carl Friedrich Abel, whose 1777 portrait by Gainsborough graces the disc, was born two years before Bach took up his post at St Thomas's, Leipzig and nine years before Haydn...

Copyright © 25 January 2018 Roderic Dunnett,
Coventry UK

