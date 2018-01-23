Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Bandits in Rome

GIUSEPPE PENNISI describes
the stormy reaction to
Verdi's 'I Masnadieri'

 

I Masnadieri (The Bandits) is the second new production of Teatro dell'Opera di Roma's 2017-18 season. It opened on 21 January 2018; this review is based on the opening night performance. It was a stormy premiere: during the performance, there were warm open air accolades to the young soprano — Roberta Mantegna, born in 1988 and just graduated from the Teatro dell'Opera finishing course — and applause for the baritone (Artur Rucinski) and bass (Riccardo Zanellato). At the end, a battery of boos were directed at stage director Massimo Popolizio and his creative team — Sergio Tramonti for the sets, Silvia Aymonino for costumes, Roberto Venturi, lighting, and Luca Brinchi and Daniele Spanò, videos — plus a few boos for tenor Stefano Secco, but applause for the baritone and the bass, musical director Roberto Abbado and the chorus, led by Roberto Gabbiani, and outright ovations for the soprano...

Copyright © 23 January 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

