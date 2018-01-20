Forcefully Engaging

A school production of Bizet's 'Carmen',

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

I've just been to one of the most forcefully engaging productions of Carmen I've seen. No, it wasn't by a professional opera company, nor a regular amateur one, but a group of Year Five pupils at an ordinary primary school in a Derby suburb — Lawn Primary School, Derby, UK, 12 January 2018; declaration of interest: one of the pupils was my step-granddaughter.

They have been taking part in the Learning and Participation programme run by the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, working alongside staff from Derby and Derbyshire Music Partnership...