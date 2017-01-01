Music and Vision homepage

Quite Engaging

Orchestral music by
Barbara Harbach -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'The musical language is easy on the ear, and to me hearkens back to an earlier age of American Composers such as Aaron Copland ...'

 Barbara Harbach: Orchestral Music III. London Philharmonic Orchestra / David Angus. © 2016 MSR Classics

This disc comprises four symphonies of Barbara Harbach — all relatively short works of less than twenty minutes' duration each. I had not heard of them before, or her music, and it was interesting to review these.

The first, called O Pioneers!, was written in 2014 and deals with the conflict between two families...

Copyright © 26 January 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

