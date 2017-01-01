

Quite Engaging Orchestral music by

Barbara Harbach -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE 'The musical language is easy on the ear, and to me hearkens back to an earlier age of American Composers such as Aaron Copland ...'

This disc comprises four symphonies of Barbara Harbach — all relatively short works of less than twenty minutes' duration each. I had not heard of them before, or her music, and it was interesting to review these.

The first, called O Pioneers!, was written in 2014 and deals with the conflict between two families...